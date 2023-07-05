Discarded Fireworks Spark $1.25M July 4 Fire, Displaces Montgomery County Family (Photos)

At approximately 10:45 p.m. on July 4, fire officials say that a Rosecroft Road family heard loud explosions outside their Rockville home and while investigating, found a fire that had broken out near several camping-style propane tanks.

The family - three adults, a child, and dog - were able to safely escape the home, though the fire rapidly spread, causing extensive damage that topped $1 million, according to a Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson.

The investigation determined that a plastic bag full of discarded fireworks ignited cardboard that spread to nearby shrubbery, the siding of the home, until the propane tanks caught fire and exploded.

More than five dozen firefighters responded to the home from several agencies. One person was reported taken to an area hospital for a minor injury sustained while battling the blaze.

Fire officials made note that the fireworks were purchased outside of Montgomery County.

