Deck Fire Causes Millions In Damage, Razes Potomac Mansion, Officials Say (Photos)

A massive fast-moving fire tore through a Maryland mansion overnight, causing millions in damage and leaving a family out in the cold. 

The Montgomery County fire. Photo Credit: Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services
The aftermath of the fire. Photo Credit: Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services
The scene of the fire Photo Credit: Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services
The aftermath of the fire. Photo Credit: Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services
At approximately 10:15 p.m. on Wednesday, June 14, officials say that crews responded to a home on Brickyard Court in Potomac, where there was a massive blaze that broke out.

More than five dozen firefighters from multiple agencies responded to the home to help contain the blaze, though the home was gutted.

According to a Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson, people inside the home reported the fire after they found the entire rear deck engulfed in flames.

All residents were able to evacuate safely, though the blaze caused an estimated $3 million in damage. One family was displaced.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains undetermined due to the hazard of inspecting the deck area due to the potential it may collapse. 

