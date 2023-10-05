Creative Minors Caught On Camera Robbing Silver Spring Store Remain At Large: Police (Video)

New video has been released after there were three commercial burglaries reported at the Home Court store in the 900 block of Philadelphia Avenue in Silver Spring, all of which were captured by surveillance video.

The incidents were reported at:

12;06 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 19;

1:25 a.m. on Monday Sept. 25;

12:28 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 30.

In the video released by the department, the suspects can be seen ransacking the store while stealing clothes by the handful. A second clip shows them strategically kicking in the windows of a store, while they used a brick in an alley during the third.

According to investigators, the suspects arrived at the location in a vehicle, forced their way into the store and continued to steal an undisclosed amount of merchandise before fleeing the area.

The wanted minors were described as being:

Black with a thin build wearing an Under Armour hoodie and black pants;

Black with a thin build wearing a gray hoodie and black pants;

Black with a thin build with short black hear, wearing a hoodie, pants, and tennis shoes.

They used multiple vehicles during the crime spree, which were described as being:

A dark-colored four-door sedan (Sept. 19);

A silver four-door sedan (Sept. 25);

A dark-colored four-door sedan (Sept. 30).

Each incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding any of the robberies has been asked to contact Crime Solvers of Montgomery County by calling 1-866-411-8477.

