Check Your Tickets: Winning $50K Powerball Ticket Sold At Silver Spring Grocery Store

A Maryland Lottery player woke up with a little extra pep in their step on Thursday and may not know why.

The ticket was sold at Giant in Silver Spring.
Zak Failla
A winning third-tier prize winning $50,000 Powerball ticket was sold at Giant on East West Highway in Silver Spring for the drawing on Wednesday, May 3.

The winning numbers were 21-26-30-45-47 with a Powerball of 23 and the "Power Play multiplier" was 3. 

So far in 2023, there has been a single one million dollar winning "Powerball" tickets sold, as well as 33 other tickets worth between $50,000 and $150,000.

Powerball drawings are held at 10:59 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays, according to Lottery officials. The odds of matching all six numbers to win the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million. The overall odds of winning any Powerball prize are 1 in 25.

The estimated jackpot for the next drawing on Saturday, May 6 rolled up to $87 million, with an estimated cash option of $46.8.

