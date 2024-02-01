Case Of Measles Confirmed In Maryland Resident Who Recently Traveled: Health Officials

An alert was issued late on Thursday, Feb. 1, when a person tested positive for the virus after traveling through the region.

Anyone who was in these locations at these times may have been exposed, according to the Department of Health:

Washington Dulles International Airport between 6 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 27;

Claridge House on Lyottonsville Road in Silver Spring between 7:30 a.m. and 10 a.m. on Jan. 27; 6 p.m. and 1 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 28, or or a.m. and 10 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 29;

Suburban Hospital Emergency Department between 7 p.m. and 11 p.m. on Jan. 27.

Health officials are now coordinating an effort to identify people who might have been exposed.

"Measles is a contagious vaccine-preventable viral infection which is easily spread to unvaccinated persons through coughing, sneezing, and secretions from the mouth," according to officials. "The measles virus may remain in the air for up to two hours."

Symptoms typically develop between 10 to 14 days after exposure to the virus.

"People, especially those are not vaccinated against measles, who were at either of these locations during the possible exposure times should monitor themselves for any early symptoms, especially a fever," officials continued.

Anyone who develops a fever or other symptoms has been advised to contact their doctor.

"People are generally considered immune to measles if they have had two measles vaccine shots, previously had measles or laboratory evidence of immunity or infection, or were born in the United States before 1957."

