Car Crash With Tractor-Trailer Leads To Lane Closures On I-270 In Montgomery County

At approximately 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 19, first responders in Montgomery County were called to a stretch of the northbound lanes of the interstate, where a Jeep was struck by a tractor-trailer, forcing several lane closures in the area to allow for police to investigate.

At least two people were treated for what were described as "non-life-threatening injuries," though the nature of the wounds were not disclosed by authorities on Tuesday night.

It is unclear what caused the crash.

Shortly after 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon, officials say that all lanes were reopened northbound on I-270 near Exit 13, though there were still some residual delays for commuters.

This is a developing story.

