Car Being Towed Catches Fire On I-270 In Montgomery County

Officials say that at around 11:30 a.m., crews were called to a stretch of the interstate near Route 121 when the engine of the car being towed caught fire.

A Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson said that a vehicle was being towed when the engine compartment caught fire and was quickly extinguished when the driver dropped it on the side of the road.

The incident led to temporary lane closures in the area on I-270 on Tuesday while the scene was cleared.

It is unclear what caused the fire. No injuries were reported.

