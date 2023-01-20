These Regal Cinema Theaters In The DMV Region Will Be Closing For Good

The show will not be going on for several Regal Cinemas locations in the DMV area as the theater’s parent company contends with Chapter 11 bankruptcy concerns.

A total of 39 Regal theaters across the country are set to shutter their doors - following the closure of several others that have already been shut down - after parent company, Cineworld filed for bankruptcy last year.

In Maryland, Virginia, and Washington, DC, these Regal Cinemas theaters will soon be a relic of the past:

Bowie Stadium 14 in Maryland;

Rockville Center Stadium 13 in Maryland;

Greenbriar Stadium 13 in Chesapeake, Virginia;

Stonefield Stadium 14 and IMAX in Charlottesville, Virginia;

Gallery Place Stadium 14 in Washington, DC.

According to Business Insider, Cineworld announced the plan to reject leases at the sites beginning in February, marking a new blow to the second-largest cinema chain in America, behind only AMC.

“Cineworld told the court on Tuesday that its plan to reject the leases for some 39 locations would help it save $22 million a year and that it is still working with landlords to preserve other theaters,” the agency reported.

“The debtors are hopeful that these negotiations will lead to lease concessions and modifications that will obviate the need for rejection and enable additional theater sites to remain open.”

