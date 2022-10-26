Popular Southern Soul Food Eatery Hosts Grand Opening For Montgomery County Location

A popular Montgomery County food truck eatery has announced a grand opening date for its new brick and mortar location, according to The MoCo Show.

My Cup Runneth Over Southern Cuisine will open their brick and mortar location at 8405 Snouffer School Road at the former Jazzy Seafood site in Gaithersburg on Wed. Oct. 26 from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m., the outlet continues.

The restaurant focuses on offering southern soul food, including smoked bbq ribs, fried catfish, collard greens, and shrimp po-boys. The restaurants food truck will run at 9801 Centerway Road in Montgomery Village every Friday through Sunday from 1-6 p.m. To read the full story by The MoCo Show, click here.

