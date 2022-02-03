Popular DC Sushi Spot Expands With New Maryland Digs

Raku, the popular sushi-staple in the D.C. area, is expanding (its palette).

The restaurant will open Rakugaki, or “Little Raku,” at the Shops at Wildwood in fall 2022.

While its name may suggest a small unveiling, the space is said to be whopping 2,188 square-feet. The location will be right by Sarah’s Homemade Ice Cream at 10223 Georgetown Road.

“We love the Bethesda community which we have served for the past 25 years,” co-owner Marcel told The Moco Show. “We feel that Wildwood is the perfect choice for our newest restaurant where we will feature favorite menu items as well as introduce new offerings.”

Raku currently has three locations, one in Bethesda at 7240 Woodmont Avenue and one in D.C.’s Cathedral Heights. The original Raku opened in Dupont Circle in 1995 and was later renovated and rebranded as Rakuya in 2012, WTOP reports.

Aside from sushi, Raku’s menus feature various appetizers, noodle soups, bento boxes and some entrees. Reviews for the restaurant have generally been positive as well.

“Always a super solid spot and their happy hour can't be beat,” one Yelp reviewer from D.C. said about the Dupont location. “Sushi was really good and all of the appetizers I've tried have been so good.”

Another reviewer complimented the service at Raku’s Bethesda location saying, “We walked in on a Friday night without a reservation and were seated within minutes. Food only took a couple of minutes after putting in the order to come out. Would come here again, especially to try the curry noodle soups!”

More information about Raku can be found on its website.

