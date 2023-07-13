Brother, Sister Lead DC Teens On Crime Spree Terrorizing Montgomery County Retailers: Police

A brother-sister combo from DC and four teens are all facing charges for a crime spree throughout the area where they targeted dozens of retail stores in groups to steal tens of thousands of dollars worth of products.

Shaquille Pittman, 28, and sister Regina Christmas, 21, are facing charges in Montgomery County for a near two-month string of robberies, some of which they hit more than once while using carjacked vehicles for transportation.

The pack retail thefts were reported between Friday, April 28 and Thursday, June 15.

Police say that Pittman is accused of stealing from:

Target on Western Avenue on April 29;

Ulta in the Congressional Shopping Center on May 8 and June 15;

Sephora in Pike and Rose on May 31

The Nike Store on Arlington Road on June 8.

Not to be outdone, his younger sister allegedly hit the same stores and dates as her older brother, as well as the Western Avenue Sephora on June 1.

They also stole from CVS and Macy's outside of Montgomery County to the tune of nearly $50,000.

According to police, the four minors involved in the scheme ranged between the ages of 13 and 17. Some were caught in the act before being arrested and police say that the arrests came after the department received multiple tips during the investigation.

In total, the losses for the stores in Montgomery County alone are estimated at $49,000, while it is believed they also targeted sites in DC and Anne Arundel County. The gambit led to Pittman and his crew stealing upwards of $100,000 from their targets.

Pittman is being held without bond. Christmas was released in DC following her arrest.

The investigation is ongoing.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.