Montgomery Village resident Jose Dimas Ordonez-Marquez, 33, was convicted by a jury this week of second-degree rape stemming from a reported incident in the summer of 2021 when he took advantage of a woman at his birthday party.

** WARNING: The following news report contains graphic and disturbing details. Reader discretion is advised. **

Prosecutors say that on June 19, 2021, Ordonez-Marquez was hosting a birthday party at his home where the mother of his cousin's child became intoxicated and was unconscious in a bedroom.

That's when when Ordonez-Marquez walked in and raped her, prosecutors said.

At the time of the rape, woman was married and had a 2-year-old son, who was in the room, according to court documents.

"(She) recalled being at the table with people. The next thing she recalled was being woken up by someone on top of her," they state. "She saw Ordonez-Marquez's face and heard yelling. The next time she woke up, she was at home."

Court documents state that Ordonez-Marquez's cousin put his victim to bed with their son after she became overly intoxicated, and when he later went to look for Ordonez-Marquez, he found him standing over the woman, with her legs open and underwear pushed to the side, exposing her.

At the time the cousin came into the room, Ordonez-Marquez was buckling his pants.

"(The cousin) grabbed the victim, who was unconscious, and carried her to the living room couch," prosecutors said. "He then went back to the bedroom to get his son."

Ordonez-Marquez then shut the door and refused to let his cousin leave, repeatedly asking him to hit him because he felt ashamed. He also asked him to keep it a secret.

"At this point, their voices were raised, and [the 2-year-old[ was crying as they tried to get out of the room," officials said.

The day after the sexual assault, Ordonez-Marquez's victim was taken by paramedics to Shady Grove Hospital, where she consented to a sexual assault forensic exam that linked him to the incident, leading to his arrest.

When he is sentenced in September, Ordonez-Marquez will face up. to 20 years in prison.

