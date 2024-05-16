Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School Locked Down During Bomb Threat Investigation (Developing)

Officers were called to the school before noon on May 16, where there was a reported threat targeting the building, which was still under investigation as of 12:45 p.m.

According to police, a family reunification area was set up in the Lynbrook Local Park in the 8000 block of Newdale Road.

More details are expected to be released. Check Daily Voice for updates as new information is made available.

