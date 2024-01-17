Born in Silver Spring, Michael attended Montgomery Blair High School, where he was a drummer in jazz band before his graduation in 1999, his obituary says.

He then earned an AA with a certificate in Computer Graphics from Montgomery College and transferred to UMBC before earning a BA in Digital and Imaging Arts.

Michael worked at MacUpgrades in Bethesda while continuing to follow his creative passion throughout college as a drummer in two local bands, Random Access (1998 - 2006) and Paper Ship Armada (2009 - 2010), his memorial says.

He worked as a production assistant with ABC News through 2009 and was later employed with the National Foreign Language Center at the University of Maryland as a multimedia specialist up until his passing.

Michael was known as an outdoorsman and loved activities like camping, biking, hiking, and traveling. He also had a commitment to sustainability and the environment that was “evident in his daily life,” his obituary says.

“He diligently reused and recycled whenever possible, drove low emission vehicles, and lived a sustainable lifestyle,” reads his memorial.

Above all, Michael embraced his role as a caring and dedicated father to his two children, Samantha and Gabriel.

In addition to his children, Michael is survived by his cherished wife, Susan; his parents, Jean Buckhout and Robert White; his sister, Elizabeth; and many more.

“Mike, a loving friend, son, brother, husband and father of two, is remembered for his steady quiet nature, quick-wit and kindness,” reads his obituary.

“He was a musician, a photographer, artist, fitness enthusiast, and an avid DIYer. His passion for lifelong learning, and quest for new experiences shaped his life and the connections he made with those around him.”

Michael’s memorial was scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 21 at the Lutheran Church of St. Andrew in Silver Spring.

Donations were being made in Michael’s loving memory to the National Brain Tumor Society, an organization that Michael began supporting following his initial diagnosis in 2011.

“Mike inspired those around him to embrace healthier lifestyles,” reads his memorial. “He organized fitness challenges and encouraged friends and family on their personal fitness journeys, regularly initiating exercise challenges and advocating for physical well-being...

"After his tumor recurrence was diagnosed in May, Mike and his family committed to multiple trips, determined to live life as they always have, seeking new experiences and adventure, and creating happy memories.”

Click here to view the full obituary of Michael John Buckhout-White.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.