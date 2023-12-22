Batteries To Blame For Montgomery County Fire That Caused $1M In Damage: Officials

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services personnel were called to the 167000 block of Alexander Drive in Sandy Spring on Thursday, when a fast moving fire broke out.

It is believed that the fire started in a garage as handheld tools were being charged by the homeowner and then spread toward the attic of the home.

At the time the fire broke out, one person was home, who was able to escape after being alerted to the fire by alarms. Neighbors were first to call 911 and helped rescue two dogs from the residence before firefighters arrived to battle the blaze.

One family - five adults and the two pets - are now displaced days before Christmas, according to officials. They are now being assisted to find temporary housing.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.