Melvin Mendoza, 56, the owner of Passion Bakery Cafe in the 2200 block of Bel Pre Road in Silver Spring was arrested following the probe into his actions at work, authorities announced on Friday.

According to the Montgomery County Department of Police, investigators received reports from several victims who alleged they were inappropriately touched by Mendoza at the bakery.

Following those reports, and the subsequent investigation, an arrest warrant was issued for his arrest.

Mendoza was charged with 13 counts of second-degree assault, two counts of fourth-degree sex offense – sexual contact and one count of fourth-degree sex offense by a person in position of authority.

He was released on an unsecured personal bond.

Detectives say there may be additional victims. Anyone who may have been targeted can contact investigators by calling (240) 773-5476.

