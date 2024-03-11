Attempted Abduction Under Investigation In Montgomery County: Police

It happened around 3 p.m. Sunday, March 10 on the 18300 Block of Lost Knife Road in Gaithersburg.

A 10-year-old girl was sitting outside an apartment building when an unknown male “grabbed her arm and told her to come with him,” police said.

The suspect apparently ran away when he saw police cars in the neighborhood.

He is believed to be in his late teens to 20-years-old, 5 feet 10 inches tall with a thin build, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with a black jacket over it, black cargo pants, sneakers and had a ski mask covering his mouth.

Anyone with information regarding this case or suspect is asked to call 240-773-5400 or visit the Crime Solvers of Montgomery County, MD website and click on the P3Tips link at the top of the page or call 1-866-411-8477. Tips with information leading to an arrest may be eligible for a reward from $250 up to $10,000. Tips may remain anonymous.

