Alex Dumitru, 23, and younger brother Natalian Dumitru, 18, have been arrested for burglarizing two properties as the Montgomery County Department of Police continues to probe a recent string of robberies.

Between March and April, police say that unknown suspects forced entry into these places, damaging and stealing property before fleeing:

A residence attached to the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community in the 15000 block of Good Hope Road;

A residence located in the 2300 block of Spencerville Road;

The Noor Center in the 20500 block of Boland Farm Road;

US Zen Institute in the 19200 block of Liberty Mill Road;

A residence attached to the Wat Thai Washington, DC in the 13400 block of Layhill Road.

During the investigation, the Dumitru brothers were identified as possible suspects in two of the burglaries.

Baltimore County Police assisted Montgomery County Police detectives with serving a search and seizure warrant at their home in Catonsville, where the pair were arrested and stolen items from the Zen Institute and Ahmadiyya Muslim Community burglaries.

The other three burglaries remain under investigation.

The brothers were taken to the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit, where they were charged with first-degree burglary and other related offenses before being released on a $10,000 unsecured personal bond.

