3-Year-Old Hospitalized With Apparent Self-Inflicted Injuries In Montgomery County: Police

The Montgomery County Department of Police is at the scene of a shooting on Tuesday afternoon that resulted in a 3-year-old being hospitalized, officials say.

Montgomery County Police are investigating the incident.

Officers were called before 1 p.m. on June 4 to a reported shooting in the 18600 block of Walkers Choice Road, and first responders transported the child to an area hospital with what were described as self-inflicted injuries.

Police say that the scene was secure as of 1:15 p.m. on Tuesday.

More information is expected to be released.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

