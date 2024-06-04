3-Year-Old Hospitalized With Apparent Self-Inflicted Injuries In Montgomery County: Police

Officers were called before 1 p.m. on June 4 to a reported shooting in the 18600 block of Walkers Choice Road, and first responders transported the child to an area hospital with what were described as self-inflicted injuries.

Police say that the scene was secure as of 1:15 p.m. on Tuesday.

More information is expected to be released.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

