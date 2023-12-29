Woman Struck By Two Vehicles Killed In Elkridge Hit-Run Crash: Police

Shortly before 6 a.m. on Friday morning, a 1992 Ford Explorer was heading northbound on Route 1 near Doctor Patel Drive when it struck a woman crossing the road, officials said.

After the initial strike, a second passenger vehicle struck her, and she was later pronounced dead at the site of the crash by first responders.

Police say that the Explorer stopped to assist, and while driver of the second vehicle - described only as a Black man - stopped temporarily, he fled before police arrived at the scene to investigate.

The crash led to a closure of the 6200 block of Route 1 for approximately three hours. It remains under investigation.

Area businesses have been asked to check security cameras for any footage showing the hit-and-run and call (410) 313-STOP with any tips.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

