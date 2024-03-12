Fair 72°

Woman Struck By Man On Jogging Trail In Centennial Park: Police

Police are investigating after they say a 24-year-old woman was struck by a man on a jogging trail in Centennial Park Monday morning, March 11.

Howard County Police

 Photo Credit: Howard County Police Department (Facebook)
Valerie Musson
The woman was grabbed from behind and struck by an unknown man on the trail around 6:30 a.m., Howard County Police said.

She escaped to her vehicle with a minor injury and did not require further medical care.

The suspect is described as White or Hispanic, between 5-foot-7 and 5-foot-9 inches tall, having dark eyes, and wearing a black cloth medical mask and a black plain baseball hat.

Police have increased area patrols and warn residents to stay alert for suspicious activity.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 410-313-STOP or HCPDcrimetips@howardcountymd.gov

