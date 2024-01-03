Tributes Pour In After Death Of Maryland Fire Chief Mickey Day: ‘Tremendous Community Leader'

Day passed away in the loving embrace of his family at Johns Hopkins Hospital (Baltimore) on Tuesday, Jan. 2. His death was announced by the West Friendship Volunteer Fire Department, where he had served as Chief while providing decades of service to surrounding communities.

Day's dedication to Howard County led him to take on a leadership role as the President of the Howard County Volunteer Firefighters Association. He also held a position on the Howard County Fair’s board of directors, a post from the fair said.

“His family’s support of the fair & the agricultural community has been tireless,” reads the tribute. “Mickey’s infectious smile & laugh will be missed by the many lives he touched.”

Other tributes came from the Howard County Department of Fire and Rescue Services, the Sykesville Freedom District Fire Department, the Howard County Farm Bureau, the Maryland City and Ellicott City Volunteer Fire Departments, and Howard County Executive Calvin Ball.

“Chief Day was a volunteer in Howard County for over 40 years. He leaves behind a legacy of service, altruism, and commitment to public safety. Please keep the Day family in your thoughts.”

Mickey’s funeral arrangements were pending.

“Through our work together, we reopened the Agricultural Land Preservation Program, introduced the Office of Agriculture, increased our funding for our volunteer fire companies, supported our Future Farmers of America, and had many successful Howard County Fairs, even following the COVID-19 pandemic,” Executive Ball writes.

“He was someone who always found a way to give back to our community.”

Click here to follow Daily Voice Howard and receive free news updates.