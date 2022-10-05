Bomb, Gun Threat Targeting River Hill HS Deemed A Hoax, Police Say

The threat that led to a lockdown of a Maryland high school was never credible, according to the Howard County Police Department.

Howard County police say that they are still investigating a threat made against the River Hill High School in Clarksville at approximately 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 4, according to officials.

The district reportedly received a phoned-in threat on Tuesday afternoon regarding a student with a gun and bomb on campus.

Police say that the threat forced the school to enter its lockdown protocol to allow for an extensive investigation.

On Wednesday, Oct. 5, a spokesperson for the agency said that they are still continuing to investigate the hoax phone call that resulted in the lockdown.

“No actual danger (was) located, and all (were) evacuated safely.”

Officials noted that a handful of students were temporarily detained during the investigation, but it was determined that none were involved.

No arrests have been made, nor has the main suspect been identified by police. Officials noted that "the investigation remains active."

