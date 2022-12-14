Police ID Pedestrian Fatally Struck Crossing Busy Maryland Road

Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian collision that occurred in Mount Airy earlier this week, authorities say.

Alex Fernandez, of Mount Airy, was killed after being struck around 6 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 13, in the 1000 block of Ridge Road, according to Howard County police.

Fernandez was pronounced dead at the scene following the collision.

The driver and sole occupant of the Chevy remained at the scene and was not injured in the collision.

Ridge Road was closed for around five hours after the collision.

The investigation is ongoing.

