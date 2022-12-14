Contact Us
Howard Daily Voice serves Columbia, Elkridge, Ellicott City, Ilchester & Scaggsville
Return to your home site

Menu

Police & Fire

Police ID Pedestrian Fatally Struck Crossing Busy Maryland Road

Annie DeVoe
Email me Read More Stories
Police lights.
Police lights. Photo Credit: Unsplash/Michael Förtsch

Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian collision that occurred in Mount Airy earlier this week, authorities say.

Alex Fernandez, of Mount Airy, was killed after being struck around 6 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 13, in the 1000 block of Ridge Road, according to Howard County police.

Fernandez was pronounced dead at the scene following the collision.

The driver and sole occupant of the Chevy remained at the scene and was not injured in the collision.

Ridge Road was closed for around five hours after the collision.

The investigation is ongoing. 

to follow Daily Voice Howard and receive free news updates.