Police ID Man Killed In Howard County Apartment Parking Lot, Police Say

Police investigators in Maryland have identified the man who was found shot to death while parked in a Howard County apartment.

The body of Columbia resident Rakki Miguel Jones-Onyejiaka, 36, was found late on Friday, Oct. 7 in the 10400 block of Hickory Ridge Road following an investigation into shots fired, police in Howard County announced.

Upon arrival, police said that they found Jones-Onyejiaka with a gunshot wound in the parking lot of the complex.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Jones-Onyejiaka was a Hickory Ridge Road resident, according to police, though it is unclear if he was killed outside of his home.

Police said that the incident is not believed to be random.

Investigators have not released any additional information about the shooting or potential suspect. The murder remains under investigation.

