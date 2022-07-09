Maryland State Police Investigating Fatal Two-Vehicle I-95 Crash In Howard County

A North Carolina man is dead after a tractor-trailer crash in Howard County, authorities say.

Jonathan David Leiner, 63, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash that occurred around 4:40 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 7 on northbound I-95 in Laurel, according to Maryland State Police.

Leiner was driving a tractor-trailer when he reportedly rear-ended a parked tractor-trailer on the interstate, just south of Gorman Road.

Leiner was killed in the collision. The driver of the parked vehicle was not injured.

I-95 was partially closed for more than six hours after the crash. The cause of the collision is under investigation.

