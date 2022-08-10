Maryland State Police Aviation Crew Rescues Injured Hunter In Howard County

Maryland State Police troopers made a daring air rescue of an injured hunter who fell from a tree stand and suffered serious injuries in Ellicott City.

Shortly after 8 a.m. on Friday, October 7, the Howard County Department of Fire and Rescue Services called in the Maryland State Police Aviation Unit to medevac an injured hunter who fell between 20 and 30 feet from a tree stand in a heavily wooded and remote area of Cascade Falls.

Troopers from the Joint Base Andrews Air Force Base were able to configure the helicopter for an aerial hoist rescue and responded to the area, according to a police spokesperson, who noted that an ATV would be unable to reach the hunter.

Due to distance concerns and the hunter's injuries, police said that troopers had to hoist him out of the woods to transport him to an area hospital.

A state trooper and flight paramedic had to be deployed from the helicopter to the area the hunter was located, and he was hoisted into the helicopter and transported to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore.

His condition was not immediately available on Saturday, Oct. 8.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Howard and receive free news updates.