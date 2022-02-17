Maryland Music Teacher Sexually Assaulted 12-Year-Old Student During Lessons: Police

A 30-year-old music teacher from Maryland has been arrested on accusations he sexually assaulted a then-12-year-old student for two years, authorities said.

Priyant Sundas, 30, of Grosvenor Place, abused the student during one-on-one lessons at the at the Soundcheck Rock Academy, formerly known as the Columbia Rock School between 2018 and 2020, Howard County police said.

After a detailed investigation, Sundas was arrested and is being held on no bond at the Howard County Detention Center, police said.

Sundas was employed by the music school until 2020.

Investigators believe there may be other victims in this case and are urging anyone with information to contact police at 410-313-STOP or HCPDcrimetips@howardcountymd.gov.

