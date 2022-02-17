Contact Us
Howard Daily Voice serves Columbia, Elkridge, Ellicott City, Ilchester & Scaggsville
Maryland Music Teacher Sexually Assaulted 12-Year-Old Student During Lessons: Police

Cecilia Levine
Read More Stories
Priyant Sundas
Priyant Sundas Photo Credit: Howard County Police

A 30-year-old music teacher from Maryland has been arrested on accusations he sexually assaulted a then-12-year-old student for two years, authorities said.

Priyant Sundas, 30, of Grosvenor Place, abused the student during one-on-one lessons at the at the Soundcheck Rock Academy, formerly known as the Columbia Rock School between 2018 and 2020, Howard County police said.

After a detailed investigation, Sundas was arrested and is being held on no bond at the Howard County Detention Center, police said.

Sundas was employed by the music school until 2020. 

Investigators believe there may be other victims in this case and are urging anyone with information to contact police at 410-313-STOP or HCPDcrimetips@howardcountymd.gov.

