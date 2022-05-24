Maryland Man Who Threw Beer At Capitol During Jan. 6 Riot Gets Prison Time

A Maryland man who threw beer at the U.S. Capitol and led a violent mob while draped in a Confederate flag was sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to the breach that occurred on Jan. 6, 2021, authorities say.

Matthew Ryan Miller, 23, of Cooksville, will serve 33 months in prison for assaulting law enforcement officers and obstructing an official proceeding during the breach, according to the District Attorney's Office of the District of Columbia.

Miller threw a full beer can at the U.S. Capitol Building and the police protecting it, as well as used temporary barriers to scale the walls of the plaza and encouraged others to join him by assisting them, officials say.

Miller also led a forceful entry with verbal commands into the building through a tunnel entrance that law enforcement was trying to protect. During this time, he also threw batteries toward other law enforcement officers protecting a lower tunnel entrance.

At his closest point to the entrance, Miller used a fire extinguisher to spray directly onto the law enforcement officers, around 4:55 p.m., Jan. 6, 2021.

Miller pleaded guilty to multiple charges related to the riot on Feb. 9, 2021, after being arrested on Jan. 25, 2021 in Cooksville.

After his prison release, Miller will be placed on 24 months of supervised release and must pay $2,000 in restitution.

In the 16 months since Jan. 6, 2021, more than 800 individuals have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including over 250 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement. The investigation remains ongoing.

