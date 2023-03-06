Man Found Shot Inside Vehicle In Howard County: Police

Police are investigating a shooting after a victim was shot over the weekend in Columbia.

Howard County Police were called to the scene in the early morning hours of Sunday, March 5, after receiving reports of a shooting in the area of Governor Warfield Parkway and Chestnut Park Lane, officials say.

Police located the victim upon arrival at the scene, and he was rushed to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center where he was stabilized.

Howard County police determined that the victim was shot inside a vehicle around 12:30 that morning in a targeted incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Howard County Police immediately.

