Man Busted For Running Prostitution, Sex Trafficking Ring Out Of Maryland Apartment: Police

Cecilia Levine
Sang Kook Shin
Sang Kook Shin Photo Credit: Howard County Police

A 47-year-old man was busted for running a sex trafficking and prostitution ring out of a Maryland apartment, authorities said.

Sang Kook Shin, of Frederick, rented the Columbia apartment where he ran the ring for months, authorities in Howard County said Monday, Feb. 28.

Shin had been the subject of the investigation at the Early April Way address, and his own home, since December 2021, police said.

More than $10,000 in cash; a firearm and ammunition; multiple cell phones; ledgers and bank statements; and multiple computer hard drives and USB flash drives were seized as evidence, police said.

During the investigation, detectives found one trafficking victim and offered her referrals to victim services.

Shin was being held without bond at the Howard County Detention Center on sex trafficking and prostitution offenses, authorities said.

