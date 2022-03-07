Deadly Jessup Bar Shooting Suspect Surrenders: Police

The person involved in a fatal shooting outside a bar in Jessup surrendered to police, authorities said.

Antonio Stephon Harrod, 36, is being held without bail and is charged with first and second-degree murder and weapon violations for killing 35-year-old Jesus Oisreal Freeman, Howard County police announced.

Harrod and Freeman apparently knew each other, and were arguing outside of the bar when Harrod pulled the trigger, authorities said. The nature of the argument and motive remain under investigation.

Officers found Freeman after responding to reports of shots fired in the parking lot of Wing’s Sports Bar on Washington Boulevard, at 2 a.m. Wednesday, March 2, county police said.

They still have not confirmed details surrounding the argument. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-313-STOP or HCPDcrimetips@howardcountymd.gov.

