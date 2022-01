A man was taken to the hospital after being shot in Laurel, according to police.

It happened on Jan. 24, around 3 a.m. at Washington Boulevard and Whiskey Bottom Road, investigators believe it may have been a drug related shooting Howard County Police said.

The victim was transported to University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

