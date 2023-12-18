One Killed In Fatal Double Shooting On Howard County Apartment Stairwell, Police Say

Jeremiah Isaiah Darden, 18, has died and a 20-year-old man was treated and released from an area hospital after being identified by police as the victims in the shooting.

Police say that shortly before 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 17, officers from the Howard County Police Department were called to the 7600 block of Woodpark Lane in Columbia, where they found the two bodies suffering from gunshot wounds in the stairwell of an apartment building.

Both men were rushed to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center, where the Columbia resident was pronounced dead overnight.

According to investigators, it is believed that the gunshots were fired by passengers in an unknown vehicle. It is not clear if the fatal shooting was a random event.

Anyone with information about the incident or events leading up to it has been asked to contact detectives at the department by calling (410) 313-STOP.

