Christopher John "Chris" Palardy, of Mount Airy, died on May 19, 2022. He was 33 years old.

Chris, born April 6, 1989, leaves behind many loving family members, including sister, Jenn Gray.

He worked as an auto tech at various places across Baltimore area.

Donations in his honor may be made to Small Miracles or Grace Community Church, in lieu of flowers.

