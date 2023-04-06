Young Teen Left For Dead In Columbia Parking Lot

A 15-year-old boy is recovering after being shot multiple times in Columbia, authorities say.

Howard County police are investigating the incident after reports of a shooting in a parking lot of the 10400 block of Hickory Ridge Road was reported around 2 a.m., Thursday, April 6.

When officers arrived at the scene, they located a 15-year-old boy who had been shot several times.

Medics arrived and rushed the boy to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center where he was stabilized.

