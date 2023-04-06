Contact Us
Howard Daily Voice serves Columbia, Elkridge, Ellicott City, Ilchester & Scaggsville
Return to your home site

Menu

News

Young Teen Left For Dead In Columbia Parking Lot

Annie DeVoe
Email me Read More Stories
Howard County Police
Howard County Police Photo Credit: Howard County Police Department (Facebook)

A 15-year-old boy is recovering after being shot multiple times in Columbia, authorities say.

Howard County police are investigating the incident after reports of a shooting in a parking lot of the 10400 block of Hickory Ridge Road was reported around 2 a.m., Thursday, April 6.

When officers arrived at the scene, they located a 15-year-old boy who had been shot several times.

Medics arrived and rushed the boy to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center where he was stabilized.

to follow Daily Voice Howard and receive free news updates.