Silver Alert Issued For Vulnerable 77-Year-Old Man Missing In Maryland

The Maryland Center for Missing and Unidentified Persons (MCMUP) is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a 77-year-old man who has not been seen since Tuesday, Oct. 18.

A Silver Alert was issued on behalf of the Howard County Police Department for Ervin Milton Norgren who was last seen at approximately 4 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon in the area of Ashby Court in Ellicott City.

Norgren was described as being 5-foot-11, weighing 170 pounds with gray/blonde hair, brown eyes, glasses, and he is cleanly shaven. He was last seen wearing a green plaid flannel shirt, gray sweatpants, and blue Hoka running shoes.

His vehicle is described as being a 2015 gray Dodge Grand Caravan with a Maryland license plate of 9BV4297.

Anyone with information regarding Norgren or his whereabouts has been asked to contact the Howard County Police Department at (410) 313-2200 or by calling 911.

