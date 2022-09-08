One Dead, One Hospitalized With 'Serious Injuries' In One-Car Woodbine Crash

A 62-year-old Carroll County driver was killed and a second man was hospitalized with "serious injuries" in a one-car crash in Howard County, police said.

New Windsor resident Samuel Wayne Bowman, Jr. was driving his 2001 Honda Accord east on Frederick Road near the intersection of Daisy Road shortly before 9:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 7 when he lost control and struck a tree in Woodbine.

Bowman was pronounced dead at the scene, police said, and his adult male passenger was transported to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center with serious injuries.

The passenger’s condition was not immediately available on Thursday, Sept. 8.

Officials said that the cause of the crash remains under investigation. They noted that it led to a closure of Frederick Road in the area as police investigated and cleared the scene.

