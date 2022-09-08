Contact Us
Howard Daily Voice serves Columbia, Elkridge, Ellicott City, Ilchester & Scaggsville
Return to your home site

Menu

Howard Daily Voice serves Columbia, Elkridge, Ellicott City, Ilchester & Scaggsville

Nearby Sites

  • Anne Arundel
    serves Annapolis, Arnold, Brooklyn Park, Crofton, Ferndale, Glen Burnie, Maryland City, Odenton, Pasadena, Riviera Beach, Severna Park & South Gate
  • Baltimore
    serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn
  • Montgomery
    serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
  • Prince George's
    serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
News

One Dead, One Hospitalized With 'Serious Injuries' In One-Car Woodbine Crash

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
One was killed one serious injured in Woodbine crash.
One was killed one serious injured in Woodbine crash. Photo Credit: Pixabay/geralt

A 62-year-old Carroll County driver was killed and a second man was hospitalized with "serious injuries" in a one-car crash in Howard County, police said.

New Windsor resident Samuel Wayne Bowman, Jr. was driving his 2001 Honda Accord east on Frederick Road near the intersection of Daisy Road shortly before 9:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 7 when he lost control and struck a tree in Woodbine.

Bowman was pronounced dead at the scene, police said, and his adult male passenger was transported to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center with serious injuries. 

The passenger’s condition was not immediately available on Thursday, Sept. 8.

Officials said that the cause of the crash remains under investigation. They noted that it led to a closure of Frederick Road in the area as police investigated and cleared the scene.

to follow Daily Voice Howard and receive free news updates.