Contact Us
Howard Daily Voice serves Columbia, Elkridge, Ellicott City, Ilchester & Scaggsville
Return to your home site

Menu

Howard Daily Voice serves Columbia, Elkridge, Ellicott City, Ilchester & Scaggsville

Nearby Sites

  • Anne Arundel
    serves Annapolis, Arnold, Brooklyn Park, Crofton, Ferndale, Glen Burnie, Maryland City, Odenton, Pasadena, Riviera Beach, Severna Park & South Gate
  • Baltimore
    serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn
  • Montgomery
    serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
  • Prince George's
    serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
News

Howard County Devotes $2.1 Million To Mental Health Resources In Schools

David Cifarelli
Facebook @davidcifarelli Email me Read More Stories
Howard County officials attend the announcement ceremony on Tuesday, April 26
Howard County officials attend the announcement ceremony on Tuesday, April 26 Photo Credit: Howard County Government

One Maryland county is making students' mental health a major priority through a large sum of cash.

Howard County committed $2.1 million to expand their School-Based Mental Health program across all 77 public schools in the county. 

The funds are designed to help Howard County youth have better and more access to mental health resources - especially those who historically struggled to obtain them. 

Howard County Executive Calvin Ball said this effort was particularly fueled by the pandemic and its impact on people's mental health. 

"Every Howard County student - which means nearly 58,000 kids in every school - will now have access to mental health services," Ball said during a ceremony on Tuesday, April 26. "Our actions, at the individual level and the government level, can make a difference and save lives." 

The program will bring more social workers to county schools and create a culture "that is accepting of mental health and acknowledges the impact of trauma on students," the county wrote on its website

The program has shown to improve students' attendance, academic growth, social-emotional skills and helped students avoid trouble.  

More information about the program can be found here.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.