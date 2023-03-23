Child's Quick Thinking During Fire Saved Further Damage To Howard County Townhome: Officials

Possible disaster was averted in Howard County on Thursday morning when a quick-thinking child alerted emergency personnel to a fire that had broken out inside their townhome.

Early on Thursday, March 23, Howard County Fire and EMS crews were called to a house fire in the 10200 block of Greek Boy Place in Columbia by a child who smelled smoke coming from a mini fridge.

According to a spokesperson for the department, firefighters found smoke coming from the third floor of the residence, and they were quickly able to knock down the flames before the fire spread.

“This fire could have been much worse had it not been for a child in the home, who was awoken by the smoke alarm, called 911, and evacuated with his family,” officials said. “This story serves as an important reminder of why it’s so essential to regularly talk to your kids about what to do in an emergency.

“Getting (and staying) outside and calling 911 are two important lessons to consistently share with your children.”

