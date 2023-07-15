Mercedes-Benz Passenger Killed In T-Bone Crash In Howard County: Police

At approximately 12:45 p.m. on Saturday, July 15, police say that a 2021 Mercedes GLE 350 was attempting to make a left turn from southbound Route 32 onto Route 144 when it was struck by a Jeep Renegade traveling through the intersection.

One passenger in the Mercedes, Ja Yi, of West Friendship, was rushed to an area hospital, where she later was pronounced dead.

The driver of the Mercedes and all three occupants of the Jeep were transported by first responders to area hospitals for treatment and evaluation of what were only described as non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation. It forced police to shut down the northbound lanes of Route 32 for approximately three hours on Saturday afternoon.

