Man Dead, 18 Hurt In Route 32 Greyhound Bus Crash On Route 32 In Howard County

The crash happened around 3:25 a.m., when the bus, carrying 38 passengers, collided with a Buick Enclave that was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes, police in Howard County said.

The male driver of the involved passenger vehicle died at the scene near I-95. There were no life-threatening injuries on the bus.

The driver of the Greyhound and 17 passengers were transported to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

