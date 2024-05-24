Dundalk's Jeffrey Johnson, 32, has been arrested following an alleged road rage incident earlier this month when he repeatedly pointed a weapon at a woman on I-95, according to authorities, who believe it might be linked to a similar incident from January 2022.

Shortly before 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 14, troopers were called to a stretch of the northbound lanes of the interstate, north of Maryland Route 32, where there was a reported assault involving Johnson and a woman, police said.

According to the initial investigation, a woman and her three children were driving north on I-95 when a Nissan Altima driven by Johnson attempted to cut in front of her while speeding, causing a crash.

The woman then told police that Johnson stopped his vehicle in traffic and approached her vehicle with a gun before fleeing in the Nissan.

As the woman was driving off, Johnson then allegedly slowed the Nissan so he was next to her vehicle and pointed the firearm in her direction again before driving away.

While troopers were conducting the investigation, they began to notice similarities between this incident and an unsolved case from January 2022, in which an Anne Arundel County man, identified as Charles “Charlie” Marks, was fatally shot in an apparent road rage incident on the same stretch of interstate.

Both incidents remain under investigation.

Johnson was charged with four counts of first-degree assault, four counts of second-degree assault, the use of a firearm in a felony/violent crime, and four counts of reckless endangerment.

He was taken to the Baltimore County Detention Center, where he is being held without bond.

