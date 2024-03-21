Fair 30°

Firefighter Released From Hospital After Suffering Leg Injury Battling Howard County House Fire

The firefighter who was taken to the hospital with a leg injury while battling a Maryland blaze over the weekend has been released and is recovering at home, responders have announced.

The firefighter was released following the Howard County fire.

 Photo Credit: Howard County Fire and Rescue
Valerie Musson
The fire broke out at a home on the 1200 block of Long Corner Road in Mt. Airy around 4:30 p.m. Sunday, March 17, the Howard County Department of Fire and Rescue Services said.

Crews responded and found heavy flames inside a detached garage that had spread to the bushes behind it.

An occupant evacuated the building prior to crews’ arrival and was taken to a local hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

At one point, a portion of the building collapsed onto a firefighter outside, HCDFRS said. The firefighter was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening leg injury and released later that evening.

“We appreciate all of the messages and thoughts for their speedy recovery,” said the HCFD.

Fire crews in Frederick, Carroll, and Montgomery Counties provided mutual aid.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Office of the Fire Marshal.

