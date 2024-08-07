Fire Destroys Ellicott City Garage, Vehicle; Two Assisted By Red Cross, Officials Say

First responders were called at around 9:30 a.m. on Aug. 7 to the 3600 block of Paul Harris Court in Ellicott City, where there was a reported house fire in a two-story home.

Upon arrival, firefighters were met by a garage that was fully engulfed in flames with smoke billowing through the air.

Flames tore through the garage and a vehicle parked inside though officials say that the fire was under control in approximately 20 minutes.

The Red Cross has been notified and is assisting two adult residents.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the incident is now being investigated by the Office of the Maryland Fire Marshal.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Howard and receive free news updates.