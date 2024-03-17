Double Fatal: Drivers Dead In 3-Car Ellicott City Crash

A 2021 Acura RDX was traveling the wrong direction on Route 100 westbound in the area of Snowden River Parkway when it was struck by a 2010 Subaru Forester and a 2004 Lincoln Town Car around 2:05 a.m. Sunday, March 17 in Ellicott City, county police said.

The drivers of the Acura and the Subaru, both women, were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Lincoln was not injured.

Preliminary investigation revealed the driver of the Acura was not wearing her seatbelt. Investigation into the cause of the collision is ongoing.

Route 100 westbound was closed for approximately four hours.

