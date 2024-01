Christopher Zanski is believed to have fatally shot 17-year-old Braden and 15-year-old Hailey on the 1400 block of Triadelphia Road in Glenelg, and then himself Howard County police said.

Officers found their bodies while performing a welfare check around 11 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 14, authorities said.

There are no indications that anyone else was involved in the incident and a motive has not immediately been identified.

