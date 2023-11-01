Champion Irish Dancer, Tech Engineer Sarah Deighan Of Columbia Dies At 33

According to her LinkedIn profile, that was 33-year-old Sarah Deighan's mission.

The Columbia, MD resident had been working as a user experience engineer in technology, having graduated from UMD Baltimore and Michigan State University.

Deighan's mission was cut short, though, as she died after a brief illness on Oct. 28, 2023 at Johns Hopkins Medical Center, surrounded by her loved ones, her obituary reads.

A champion Irish dancer, Sarah was born in San Jose, CA and met her husband, John Sparagowski, while studying at Michigan State University. They married in 2018. She graduated from UMD Baltimore in 2013, with her master's in human centered computing, according to LinkedIn.

Sarah's obituary says that she "worked tirelessly to make technology better for those most impacted by its use and carried this emphasis on helping others through to every part of her life." Making the sport of Irish dance more accessible to others was something Sarah worked toward, as well.

