Michael Bassler was found with a self inflicted gunshot wound while his 15-year-old brother, Stephen Bassler, was found with a gunshot wound around 1 p.m. on Tuesday, May 30, at their home on the 5200 block of Five Fingers Way in Columbia, Howard County police said.

There are no indications that anyone else was involved in the incident and the motive was unknown as of press time.

