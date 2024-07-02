3-Year-Old Killed In Apparent Accidental Shooting Inside Howard County Home, Police Say

An investigation has been launched by the Howard County Police Department following the fatal shooting, which was reported inside a home on Harpers Ferry Road in Columbia on July 1.

At the time the child was struck, his parents and 5-year-old brother were home at the time.

Police say that investigators are still working to determine if the gunshot was self-inflicted; however, they said they do not believe anyone else was involved and do not believe anyone else was involved and there are no indications of foul play.

No charges have been filed, officials noted, as the investigation continues. More information is expected to be released.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

